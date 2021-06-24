Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

