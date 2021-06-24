Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $455,000 Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRDO. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

