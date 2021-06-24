Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,744.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

