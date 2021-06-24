Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Trading Down 7%

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO)’s stock price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $2.00. 3,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 4.09.

About Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO)

Coro Global Inc develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments.

