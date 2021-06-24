Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $395.16. The stock had a trading volume of 26,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,854. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.40 and a fifty-two week high of $393.44. The company has a market capitalization of $174.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

