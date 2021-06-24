County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for County Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICBK. Maxim Group downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

ICBK stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $207.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 116.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

