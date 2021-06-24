Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Position Decreased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 258,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $707,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,998,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after buying an additional 467,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

CUZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,358. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

