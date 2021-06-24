Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Covetrus were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $44,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,567. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CVET opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

