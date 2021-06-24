Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Credicorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.18. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

