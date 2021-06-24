Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stake Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 313,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $440.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.21. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.59.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.