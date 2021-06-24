Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,761 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $84.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

