Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $161,000 Stock Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 133.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 919.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 859,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 774,890 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth $3,466,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TKC opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.1212 dividend. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

