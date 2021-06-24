Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AL opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

