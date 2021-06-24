Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sogou by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sogou by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sogou during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOGO stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41. Sogou Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

