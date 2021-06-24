Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000.

Shares of EHI stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

