Crest Nicholson Holdings plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.10 (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CRST opened at GBX 445 ($5.81) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,300.80. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -102.48.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRST shares. UBS Group cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 283 ($3.70).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.