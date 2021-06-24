Crest Nicholson Holdings plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.10 (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CRST opened at GBX 445 ($5.81) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,300.80. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -102.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRST shares. UBS Group cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 283 ($3.70).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Dividend History for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

