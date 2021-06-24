Critical Review: 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) vs. The Competition

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ: NMTR) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare 9 Meters Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -120.30% -81.23% 9 Meters Biopharma Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 9 Meters Biopharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9 Meters Biopharma 0 0 9 0 3.00 9 Meters Biopharma Competitors 4633 17687 38918 768 2.58

9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $4.71, suggesting a potential upside of 246.64%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.65%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -$61.50 million -2.34 9 Meters Biopharma Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.48

9 Meters Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 9 Meters Biopharma. 9 Meters Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9 Meters Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

9 Meters Biopharma competitors beat 9 Meters Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS. It also develops NM-102, a small molecule peptide; NM-003, a proprietary long-acting glucagon-like peptide-2; and NM-004, a double-cleaved mesalamine with an immunomodulator for rare and/or orphan indications. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a collaboration with the Duke Clinical Research Institute to support the clinical development of NM-002. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

