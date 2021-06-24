Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Down 2%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30. 130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 267,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $649.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 356,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after acquiring an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 175,175 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 140,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

