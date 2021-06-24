CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after acquiring an additional 459,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total value of $2,194,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $257.55. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

