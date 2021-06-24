CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Up to $237.68

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $237.68, but opened at $242.99. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $250.01, with a volume of 80,891 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.24. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

