Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a glass technology company with a patented thin-film solution. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is based in CORVALLIS, Ore. “

CRKN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:CRKN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.58. 64,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth $58,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

