Crust Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.97 or 0.01411822 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.