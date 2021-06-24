CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $41,000 Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WST opened at $358.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.02 and a 12-month high of $361.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.43.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

