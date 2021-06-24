Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.47. 1,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $423.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.81. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $26.41.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

