Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.47. 1,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $423.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.81. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $26.41.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.