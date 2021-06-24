Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,943 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cummins worth $57,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Shares of CMI opened at $238.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

