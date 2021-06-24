CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

