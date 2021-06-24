CymaBay Therapeutics’ (CBAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.92.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.58 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 38.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.