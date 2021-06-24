DAEX (DAX) One Day Volume Hits $17,656.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $2.63 million and $17,656.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00055835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.98 or 0.00615031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00040308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00077153 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

