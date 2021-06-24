DAOBet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $591.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $575,663.67 and approximately $591.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,342.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.04 or 0.01429853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.00382991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00070507 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003522 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 211.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

