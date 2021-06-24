Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.53.

NYSE DQ opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.75. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,400,000 after buying an additional 243,175 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 708,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,512,000 after buying an additional 322,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $43,042,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.