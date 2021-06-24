Darcy G. Mott Sells 6,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HealthEquity stock opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,395.90, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after buying an additional 426,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after acquiring an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,325 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,900,000 after acquiring an additional 138,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,998,000 after purchasing an additional 169,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

