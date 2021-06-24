Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of DARE opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 126,560 shares in the last quarter. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

