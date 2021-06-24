Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Trading 43% Lower Over Last Week

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $243,751.31 and $6,123.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 43% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00099396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00162617 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,901.66 or 0.99852802 BTC.

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 588,941 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

