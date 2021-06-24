Davis Selected Advisers Has $17.03 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,020 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.42% of Terreno Realty worth $17,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after purchasing an additional 435,011 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 21.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,037. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.15. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

