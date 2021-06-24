Davis Selected Advisers Has $700.92 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,955,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 136,315 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 3.1% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in American Express were worth $700,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $816,426,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.74. 81,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,842. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $167.14. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

