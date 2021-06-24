Davis Selected Advisers Increases Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.50% of Alleghany worth $43,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Alleghany by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Alleghany by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $668.89. The company had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,492. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $460.58 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on Y shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.