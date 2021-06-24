Davis Selected Advisers Increases Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,190,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,578 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.12% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $90,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

HOLI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. 2,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,362. The company has a market capitalization of $885.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.92. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

