Davis Selected Advisers Lowers Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,013,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,770 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $20,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,621,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,511 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,496,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

BRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.94. 27,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

