Davis Selected Advisers Sells 4,946,492 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,766,030 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,946,492 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 5.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 1.06% of Applied Materials worth $1,304,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after acquiring an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after buying an additional 177,985 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after buying an additional 906,803 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.52. The company had a trading volume of 231,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,140. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.92. The company has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

