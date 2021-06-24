De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Trading Up 7.2%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.38.

About De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.