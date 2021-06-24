DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 1.2% This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001082 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $4,267.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00053138 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00039419 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,515,905 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

