Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $352.22.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

DE stock opened at $347.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.19 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.30.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

