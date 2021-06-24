DeFinition Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. DeFinition has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $33.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFinition has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One DeFinition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00046979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00162945 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,793.03 or 0.99960211 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

Buying and Selling DeFinition

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.