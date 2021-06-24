Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,989,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,387 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.47% of Delta Air Lines worth $144,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 142,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.8% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.