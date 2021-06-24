Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,096,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $52,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,627,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,556,000 after purchasing an additional 92,436 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,230,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of DAL opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

