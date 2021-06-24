Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.83 ($123.33).

ETR KBX opened at €110.60 ($130.12) on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion and a PE ratio of 33.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

