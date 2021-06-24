Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €56.09 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €56.09 ($65.99) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €58.82 ($69.19).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW opened at €57.12 ($67.20) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.72.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.