DEX (DEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $89,363.93

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One DEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $89,363.93 and $107,356.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEX has traded down 76.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00055582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.13 or 0.00617971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00040418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

