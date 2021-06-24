Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,574 ($46.69).

DGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Diageo stock remained flat at $GBX 3,488.50 ($45.58) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,349.92. The company has a market cap of £81.59 billion and a PE ratio of 72.68.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have purchased a total of 270 shares of company stock valued at $854,288 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

