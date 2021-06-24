DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.52 billion-10.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.81 billion.

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $102.33.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.18.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

