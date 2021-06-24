DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.52 billion-10.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.81 billion.
NYSE:DKS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $102.33.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.18.
In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
See Also: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.